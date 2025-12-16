Nursing and midwifery unions on Tuesday rejected claims that staff shortages are responsible for the suspension of a clinic’s operating licence, arguing that the crisis stems instead from a failure in competent management.

In a joint statement Pasynm, Peo and Pasydy, said it remains unclear whether reported shortages relate to new facilities or expansions of existing ones.

They warned that the rapid increase in hospital beds following the introduction of the national health service (Gesy) has not been matched by adequate planning.

The unions pointed to persistent waiting lists, surgical procedures unable to be carried out and the continued use of mandatory sick leave for nursing staff as evidence of systemic strain.

They said these issues highlight distortions across the health system rather than a sudden deficit in available nurses.

The statement follows a notice issued in November by the health ministry to a private hospital in Nicosia operating under Gesy, citing insufficient staffing in two departments.

The hospital was informed of the ministry’s intention to suspend its licence and was given 15 days to submit written representations.

The ministry said this was due to the absence of a night shift nurse on the medical ward and a shortage of six nurses in the surgical ward.

Unions also responded to calls by the employers and industrialists’ federation (Oev) to licence nurses from third countries, raising concerns over working conditions, quality of care and language proficiency.

They stressed that effective nursing practice must require a strong grasp of Greek, warning such measures could bring about hospitals with differing standards of care and patient safety.

They further argued that difficulties in recruitment and retention are closely linked to salaries and employment conditions.

According to the unions, staff migration between the public and private sectors is ongoing and they refute claims of a sudden deterioration in private hospital staffing.

Official figures show 157 vacant nursing posts across state hospitals, with a further 153 nurses on sick or maternity leave.

Unions have warned that failure to address staffing and planning issues could lead to industrial action.