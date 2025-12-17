Mikki Koskinen from Finland has been elected the next president of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA).

His term will start on January 1, 2026, and will last for two years. Nikolas Veniamis from Greece will join as the new Vice-President.

Koskinen succeeds Karin Orsel, who has held the position since January 2024.

Commenting on his election, Koskinen referred to the organisation’s long-standing role.

He mentoned that over the past six decades, the ECSA has evolved into an indispensable strategic partner to the European institutions, consistently championing policies that strengthen the competitiveness of European shipping while driving sustainability, innovation and the industry’s energy transition.

“Today’s global challenges have made the strategic role of European shipping more important than ever,” he said, adding that “European shipping is a cornerstone of Europe’s food, energy and supply chain security”.

At the same time, Koskinen described shipping as a success story for the continent, saying it has made Europe a global leader in international supply chains. Looking ahead, he warned that the maritime sector faces its most profound transformation yet, citing the energy transition of shipping, geopolitical uncertainties and rising protectionism.

These challenges, he said, demand bold leadership and collective action.

“I am confident that through our upcoming work, ES|ECSA will be defined by the same vision and determination,” he added, stressing that the organisation must always aim for a unified and strong voice.

“We need all hands on deck,” he said, noting that “we shouldn’t forget that we cannot have a secure Europe without a competitive shipping”.

For Cyprus, these priorities align closely with national maritime policy, as the island relies heavily on shipping for trade, energy security and economic activity.

Cyprus-based shipowners and managers have traditionally been active in ECSA’s work, contributing to discussions on decarbonisation, regulatory competitiveness and the EU’s maritime strategy at a time of heightened geopolitical and supply chain pressures.

Nikolas Veniamis, newly elected Vice-President of ES|ECSA, also pointed to the sector’s strategic importance, saying ECSA represents a sector which is critical to Europe’s prosperity.

With 76 per cent of the EU’s external trade being carried by sea, he said European shipping is a strategic asset for Europe’s security and prosperity.

At the same time, Veniamis underlined that shipping is a global industry, adding that it is now more important than ever to ensure European shipping remains globally competitive.

To achieve this, he said, it is essential to continue the constructive dialogue and cooperation with EU policymakers and stakeholders.

“In my new position as Vice-President, I look forward to working with Mikki Koskinen, ES|ECSA members and the team as we strive to leverage the potential of European shipping for Europe,” he added.

Koskinen, who holds a Master of Economics, has been Managing Director of ESL Shipping Oy, part of the Aspo Group, since 2013 and is a member of Aspo’s Executive Board. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Meriaura Oy.

He has also been a member of the Board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), served on the board of Arctia Oy and was Chairman of the Finnish Shipowners’ Association from 2021 to 2023. In addition, he has been Vice-President of ECSA for two years since 2024.

Nikolas Veniamis is CEO of Golden Union Shipping Company S.A. and of Starboard Shipping and Trading.

He is Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Union of Greek Shipowners and also serves on the boards of the Hellenic War Risks and West of England P&I Clubs.

He holds a BSc in Management from Manchester Business School, an MSc in Shipping from MIT and an LLM in Maritime Law from City University. He has been serving as a member of the ECSA Board since 2011.