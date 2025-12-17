Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides visited the Makarios children’s hospital on Wednesday to deliver gifts and seasonal wishes to children receiving treatment there during the holidays.

He said the aim of the visit was not only to exchange wishes but also to reassure families that they were not alone during the holidays.

He wished the children a speedy recovery and praised the strength and courage of their families.

The health minister also thanked all medical and nursing staff at Makarios Hospital for their continued work.

He highlighted their efforts were especially important during the holiday period.

Charalambides, in response to a reporter’s question, confirmed that this was his first hospital visit in a formal capacity since assuming office.

He said he had already met with the state health services organisation (Okypy) and that a schedule of visits to other hospitals across the country had been arranged, with rural clinics being of paramount importance.

Welcoming the minister to the hospital, Okypy financial director Roberto Karachannas described the health ministry as a demanding and complex department to run and said close cooperation would be essential.