Cyprus’ most significant corruption trial in decades reached its final stage on Wednesday, with the criminal court reserving its verdict for February 17, 2026, in the case against former house president Demetris Syllouris and former Akel MP and businessman Christakis Giovanni.

The case arises from the 2020 undercover investigation by Al Jazeera into Cyprus’s now defunct investment programme, known as the golden passports scheme.

The defendants face charges including conspiracy to defraud the Republic, abuse of power, bribing a public official and unlawful interference in naturalisation procedures.

The prosecution alleges they used their positions and influence to facilitate irregular citizenship approvals for foreign investors.

In its closing submissions, the prosecuting authority firmly rejected defence claims of violations of the right to a fair trial.

Representing the Law Office, Charis Karaolidou said the defence had distorted the facts in an effort to portray the proceedings as unjust, arguing that several of its positions were contradictory.

A key point of dispute was the prosecution’s decision not to call lawyer Andreas Pittadjis as a witness.

The defence argued his absence undermined the fairness of the trial, a claim the prosecution dismissed as incoherent, remarking that Pittadjis was a central actor in the alleged offences.

Karaolidou also rejected attempts to depict the accused as passive participants, saying the evidence pointed to active involvement and direction.

The prosecution further dismissed claims that deputy attorney general Savvas Angelides was compromised due to his former role as defence minister and his participation in cabinet decisions on citizenship grants.

Addressing such accusations the prosecution cited a supreme court ruling confirming the attorney general and deputy attorney general’s constitutional independence and exclusive authority to conduct criminal prosecutions in the public interest.

The court also heard allegations that Syllouris actively intervened to expedite and coordinate specific applications.

Reference was made to the Gornovskiy case, where a previously rejected application was allegedly reconsidered without new evidence following his intervention.

The court will deliver its verdict at 10am on February 17, 2026.