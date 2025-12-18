European Championship winners Spain will face Copa America champions Argentina in the ‘Finalissima’ game in Qatar in March next year, UEFA announced on Thursday.

The contest between the two continental champions was revived in 2021 when UEFA and South American confederation CONMEBOL strongly opposed FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina outclassed Italy 3-0 in the 2022 contest and the South American side will return to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar where they were crowned world champions three years ago.

The match will be held on March 27, 2026, with the game kicking off at 9 p.m. local time.

Spain and Argentina have met 14 times, with both teams winning six times each.