’Tis the weekend before Christmas, and you can be sure the What’s On agenda is alive and buzzing. This weekend, intimate live performances, parties, street fiestas, screenings and independent markets are happening all around the island, spreading the magic of the season!

Music

On Friday, carols and festive melodies reach Rialto Theatre’s big screen as renowned conductor André Rieu presents his Christmas Concert. His end-of-year concerts have become an annual tradition, sharing waltzes, Christmas tunes and charming classical music with audiences worldwide. On stage is the Johann Strauss Orchestra, Emma Kok and over 400 brass players.

Also in Limassol is a Disco party with the Time Surfers Party Band and DJ Claudio on Sunday. Starting early, at 8pm, the party will unfold at Kiklos Mousiki Skini, entertaining the crowds with the great disco, retro and funk hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and the 00s.

In Nicosia, the downtown micropub The Hide will host the Kourio Brass Quintet on Sunday evening at 7.30pm, which will perform festive classics, timeless tunes and favourite songs.

In the city

Saturday morning will be a creative time for families at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation as a workshop reveals Cypriot folklore, Christmas traditions and beyond. Through painting and oral storytelling, families will get to discover the local richness of New Year’s Day, Epiphany Day, carol-singing, festive baking and of course, Christmas. The Depicting the Twelve Days of Christmas workshop will run from 11am to 1pm, and will be in Greek.

Party vibes will spread the joyful spirit of the season at Spyridaki Square, Makarios Avenue, Nicosia, as the Epic Street Fest Xmas Edition takes place. From 3pm to midnight on Saturday, the event will host DJs, street food, cocktails and entertainment.

At ARTos House, a curated wine experience titled Grapes / Sips & Scenes will take place on Sunday afternoon presenting 25 labels from 11 wineries in Spain, Greece and Cyprus. The event will also feature live music by Della, Paul Laza and Mighty Scoop, as well as vinyl-only DJ sets. Accompanying the wine-drinking, Chef Andrew will cook fresh pasta on site.

For film lovers, a series of short film screenings will be presented at Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia at 7.30pm on Sunday. The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus will showcase the award-winning films from this year’s edition in a special one-night-only Nicosia event.

Markets

A handful of Christmas markets are happening this weekend in new locations and featuring more independent artists. The Larnaca Christmas Market returns to Zouhouri Square this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5pm, and apart from its artists’ stalls, will have street food stands, live DJ sets, face painting and shows.

Also on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday is the Prozak Xmas Market, which will host over 20 artists’ handmade art creations. From ceramic items to handmade cards, prints, books, jewellery and more, the market will feature gift and art items from 4pm to 9pm.

Downtown Nicosia, the Christmas at Ermou 272 will unite the artists, coffee shops and residents of the area as they open up their studios and shops for a market. The whole street will turn into a lively affair with handmade gifts, sweet treats, soups, drinks and live music by DJ Cilook on Saturday at 7pm, DJ Koulla Katsikoronou on Sunday at 5pm and DJ Vanesha at 8pm.

In Ayioi Omologites, the Laou Laou Open Streets event will be a neighbourhood gathering organised by the residents and small businesses of Agioi Omologites. On Sunday, from 11am to 5pm, the neighbourhood will welcome visitors for Christmas carols, local crafts, street games, workshops, a long table in the church square for a pot luck meal and bake sale raising funds for new, neighbourhood trees.

Amiantos in mountainous Limassol is putting together a Christmas market with a tree lighting ceremony, children’s entertainment, DJ sets, live music and traditional treats. In Kalavasos village, a women-led festive event will bring together designers, artists, painters, healers, mothers and community weavers. A one-day marketplace at the village square on Sunday (12pm-6pm) will showcase local creativity and sustainability as women makers display their mosaics, kaftans and kimonos, ceramics, herbal products, pet treats, second-hand clothes, festive bites and drinks. A decorated VW campervan will add to the festive atmosphere.

Limassol has two big markets – the Cyberness Christmas Market at Kolla Factory with some 150 artists, performers, DJs and workshops and the Limassol Old City Xmas Fest in Agora Anexartisias, which will feature local makers, activities, parties with DJs and a street party. Both will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Jolly vibes are all around this weekend, so make the most of it, as the next one is the last weekend of 2025!

André Rieu’s 2025 Christmas Concert

Festive concert with conductor André Rieu, the Johann Strauss Orchestra, and special guests. December 19. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €10-15. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy

Brass Quintet

Live performance by the Brass Quintet. Christmas carols, festive tunes, and timeless songs. December 21. The Hide, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €8. Tel: 99-894121. [email protected]

Disco Live

Performance by Time Surfers Party Band and DJ Claudio. December 21. Kiklos Mousiki Skini, Limassol. 8pm. Tel: 25-107230, 99-498642

Depicting the Twelve Days of Christmas

Painting, oral storytelling and folklore workshop for families. December 20. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. In Greek. Free. Booking required. Tel: 22-128175

Epic Street Fest Xmas Edition

Street party with DJs, street food, cocktails and more. December 20. Spyridaki Square, Makariou Avenue, Nicosia. 3pm-12am. Free entrance

Laou Laou Open Streets

Festive neighbourhood event with carols, crafts, workshops, games, pot-luck meal and bake sales. December 21. Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. 11am-5pm

International Short Film Day

Short film screenings from award films from the 2025 International Short Film Festival of Cyprus. December 21. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Subtitles in English and Greek. 18+. Tel: 7777-7745. www.isffc.com.cy, www.rialto.com.cy

Grapes / Sips & Scenes

Wine tasting, wine talks, live music and pasta cooking. December 21. ARTos House, Nicosia. 4.30pm-12am. €10

Larnaca Christmas Market

Market, street food, DJs, dance and music shows, face painting. December 19-21, 26-28. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 5pm. www.facebook.com/LarnacaFestival

Prozak Xmas Market

20 local artists showcase their work. December 19-21. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. 4pm-9pm

Festive Makers Market

Women-led two-day festive marketplace. December 21. Kalavasos village. 12pm-6pm

Christmas at Ermou 272

Market, open studios and DJs by the artists, coffee shops and residents of the area. December 20-21. Ermou Street, downtown Nicosia. 10am-12am

Amiantos Christmas Village

Two-day festive event. December 20-21. Amiantos Community Council, Kato Amiantos. 2pm-9pm

Cyberness Christmas Market

Market with over 150 artists, performers, food stalls, winter bars, DJs, an ice rink, fire zones, workshops and a tree lighting ceremony. December 20-21. Kolla Factory, Limassol. 2pm-12am. www.facebook.com/kolla.CY

Limassol Old City Xmas Fest

Two weekends of Christmas markets, workshops, performances, rave parties for children and DJ street parties. December 21-22, 28-29. Agora Anexartisias, Limassol. 10am until late. www.facebook.com/limassolxmasoldcityfest