The Alfa Reisen travel agent network recently held a tourism conference in Cyprus, drawing strong participation from the German tourism industry and reinforcing the island’s efforts to deepen its presence in one of its most important source markets.

The conference, held at a hotel in Paphos, brought together around 250 tourism partners from Germany, including representatives of airlines, travel agencies and tour operators.

Hosting an event of this scale in Cyprus is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country’s visibility in the German market and support demand beyond the peak summer months.

According to the statement, such initiatives are considered particularly important for boosting arrivals from key markets like Germany, which can also contribute to sustaining tourist flows during the winter season.

Addressing participants at a farewell event, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said Germany has long been a market of particular interest for Cyprus, both because of its size and the profile of its visitors.

He added that conferences of this kind offer tour operator partners the opportunity to experience the destination firsthand, something that directly supports their role in promoting Cyprus.

Koumis noted that around 80 per cent of conference participants were visiting Cyprus for the first time, giving them the chance to become familiar with the destination, a development he said is expected to yield positive results in the near future.

He also referred to the latest data from the Statistical Service (Cystat), published this week, as arrivals from Germany surpassed 250,000 for the first time in 28 years.