UK, Poland and Israel drive surge in November tourist arrivals

Tourist arrivals to Cyprus surged in November, according to the state statistical service (Cystat), highlighting the sector’s continued strength and its importance to the island’s economic performance.

Specifically, tourist arrivals reached 234,580 in November 2025, compared with 179,941 in November 2024, recording a 30.4 per cent increase, according to official data released by Cystat.

For the period from January to November 2025, total tourist arrivals amounted to 4,377,114, up from 3,907,137 in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting a 12 per cent rise year on year.

The United Kingdom remained the largest source of tourism for Cyprus in November, accounting for 22.7 per cent of total arrivals, or 53,267 visitors, reinforcing its long-standing role as the island’s key market.

Poland followed as the second-largest market with 13.2 per cent, corresponding to 30,983 arrivals, while Israel ranked third with 11.4 per cent, or 26,816 visitors.

Germany contributed 10.4 per cent of total arrivals in November, amounting to 24,361 tourists.

At the same time, Greece accounted for 6 per cent, with 13,965 arrivals during the month.

Among individual markets, particularly strong annual increases were recorded from Austria, where arrivals more than doubled to 6,948, and Romania, which nearly doubled to 5,875 visitors.

Arrivals from Poland rose sharply by 52.4 per cent, while Germany recorded a 48.3 per cent increase, and Israel posted a 42.3 per cent rise compared with November 2024.

By contrast, arrivals from Greece declined by 12.8 per cent year-on-year, standing out as one of the few markets to record a decrease.

Holiday travel remained the dominant reason for visiting Cyprus in November 2025, with 72.0 per cent of tourists travelling for leisure purposes, underlining the island’s appeal as a year-round destination.

Visits to friends and relatives accounted for 13.1 per cent of arrivals, while 14.4 per cent of tourists travelled for business reasons during the month.

This represented a shift when compared with November 2024, when 64.5 per cent of tourists came for holidays, 17.2 per cent visited friends or relatives and 18.1 per cent travelled for business.

The data also showed an increase in outbound travel by Cypriot residents, with 137,210 residents returning from trips abroad in November 2025, up from 120,248 in the same month last year, marking a 14.1 per cent increase.

Greece was the main destination from which residents of Cyprus returned, accounting for 30.9 per cent of returns, or 42,442 people, reflecting close travel ties between the two countries.

The United Kingdom followed with 9.7 per cent of resident returns, amounting to 13,286 travellers, while Italy ranked third with 4.5 per cent, or 6,114 returns.

Holiday travel was also the main purpose for residents of Cyprus travelling abroad in November 2025, representing 65.9 per cent of trips.

Business travel accounted for 31.5 per cent of resident trips, while studies and other reasons each represented 1.3 per cent, indicating stable patterns of outbound mobility.

According to Cystat, the figures are based on passenger surveys conducted at Larnaca and Paphos airports, as well as administrative data from ports, covering all legal points of entry and exit in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus.

The continued rise in arrivals through November confirms the resilience of Cyprus’ tourism sector in 2025, supporting employment, consumption and overall economic activity as the year draws to a close.