The criminal court trial of former transport minister Marios Demetriades, seven other individuals and two companies, over the issuance of Cypriot passports to foreign nationals, was postponed on Friday until March 2026.

The proceedings had been due to begin on Friday in Nicosia but were adjourned due to the court’s workload. The trial has been rescheduled for March 9, 2026, at 9.30am.

“Unfortunately, the court’s schedule does not permit this case to be heard today and for this reason a new date will be given,” the presiding judge said.

The defence indicated its willingness to cooperate in order to expedite proceedings, with lawyer Petros Stavrou stating that the defence was at the prosecution’s disposal to reach an agreement on admissible facts.

Defence lawyer Elias Stefanou said the evidence in the case was “voluminous” and argued that it would be helpful to clarify in advance which documents, whether printed or electronic, the prosecution intended to present.

He also requested further clarification on the charge of conspiracy to defraud, saying the defence wished to hear the prosecution’s position before the trial commenced.

On behalf of the prosecution, Charis Karaolidou confirmed the good will for an agreement on admissible facts, as long as all sides agreed.

In such a case, she added, a joint text could be submitted to the court.

As for Stefanou’s request to be informed of the evidence, Karaolidou said this could not be done beforehand, as documents would possibly be left out.

The hearing, she added, was a “live process”.

The defendants – facing charges relating to corruption, bribery, extortion, conspiracy to defraud and money laundering – are Marios Demetriades, Andreas Demetriades, Demetris Demetriades, Giorgos Demetriades, Eleni Simillides, Jing Wang, Josef Friedrich Santin, Vasiliki Georgiou-Santin, Andreas Demetriades & Co LLC, and Delsk (Cyprus) Business Services Ltd.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Marios Demetriades served under former president Nicos Anastasiades from 2014 to 2018. The interim findings of an investigation into the ‘golden passports’ scheme in 2021 found that a total of 137 naturalisations promoted by a law firm linked to Demetriades had been given the nod at cabinet meetings he had attended.

The former transport minister insists he is being scapegoated.