The Law Office has handled three cases referred to it by the authority against corruption and, apart from the latest on the Trimiklini fish farm, there was nothing else pending, attorney-general Giorgos Savvides said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, head of the anti-corruption authority Charis Poyiadjis said rulings on two cases, namely the Mafia State book that slammed former president Nicos Anastasiades and issues concerning tax department cases, would be issued within the first two months of 2026.

Poyiadjis said the tax department conclusion would be issued in January and the Mafia State one in February.

In July, the authority had said it expected to have prepared and examined each chapter of its investigation related to Mafia State by investigative journalist Makarios Droushiotis, and would have prepared a report by mid-autumn.

Poyiadjis added that from now on, conclusions would be made known after a case has been fully investigated.

Savvides said the Law Office refrained from giving details about cases under investigation, however, due to ongoing public discussions, he would “laconically say” it had received three case files concerning findings by the authority against corruption.

The first involved a political person and the file had been sent to the police to investigate and assess the findings to determine whether the case was linked to another similar one. Once the results are in, the Law Office will decide on the next steps.

The second case concerned an employee at the Nicosia water board and instructions were given to the police to investigate the findings of the authority.

The third was Trimiklini fish farm and had just last week been received by the Law Office. “Our intention is to send it the soonest possible to the police – in the next few days – to determine if the findings of the anti-corruption authority add anything new and in which sectors,” Savvides said.

Savvides clarified that all investigations were being conducted under the guidance of the Law Office and that, apart from the Trimiklini case, there was nothing else pending.