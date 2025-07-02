The independent authority against corruption expects to have prepared and examined each chapter of its investigation related to Mafia State, the book by investigative journalist Makarios Droushiotis, and will prepare a report by mid-autumn, it said on Wednesday.

It added that all parts of the process are confidential and thus posts on social media regarding the content of the investigations were “inaccurate and misleading”.

The authority carried out an ex officio investigation into the book and held numerous meetings with Droushiotis.

It also tried to narrow down the scope of the investigation, as allegations about corruption are found throughout the book.

In the framework of the investigation, “the longest ever carried out by the authority”, a total of 214 meetings and hearings were held, 129 people in Cyprus and abroad were summoned to testify and 550 pieces of evidence were submitted relating to thousands of pages of documents, which have been digitalised, the authority said.

Currently, the investigators are working on their final report and conclusions, and are submitting them by chapter, thus giving time to the authority to study them.

One such chapter has already been delivered to the authority.

When all chapters are concluded, placed mid-autumn, the authority will issue a detailed announcement on its final decision and findings.

In line with the law, the authority’s investigations are conducted in “complete confidentiality […] therefore any information that has been published on social media regarding the content of the reports is inaccurate and misleading.”

In Mafia State, one of the hot potatoes is the private jet used by former president Nicos Anastasiades. Anastasiades is the main target of criticism in Droushiotis’ books.