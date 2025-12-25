Even enjoyable events like Christmas can trigger tension if we feel we have too much to cope with

By Vasilis Silivistris

Christmas is fast approaching, and for many people, this means stress levels rise. What should be a joyful time of year can quickly become overwhelming. The pressure to buy gifts, organise gatherings, attend work parties and keep everyone happy can leave us feeling anxious and exhausted. Add financial worries into the mix, and it is no surprise that December is one of the most stressful months of the year.

Understanding stress

Stress is simply the body’s reaction to too much pressure. Everyone experiences it differently. Some cope easily, while others feel overwhelmed by what might seem small to someone else. When stress builds up over time without relief, it can affect our bodies and minds. Common signs include:

Difficulty concentrating or remembering things.

Feeling low in confidence or struggling to make decisions.

Headaches or stomach problems.

Disturbed sleep or irregular eating patterns.

Loss of interest in usual activities.

Tension in the back, shoulders or neck.

Stress becomes a problem when the demands on us exceed our capacity to manage them.

Why the festive season can be stressful

Our stress response comes from our ancestors, whose main concern was survival. While we no longer face life-threatening dangers like predators, our brains still react the same way to modern pressures such as money worries, deadlines and family expectations. This means that even enjoyable events like Christmas can trigger tension if we feel we have too much to cope with.

Breaking the cycle of stress

Have you ever tried to relax, only for your mind to drift back to worries about money, family or work? This is called the cycle of stress. The more we try to force ourselves to switch off, the more tense we often feel.

You can break this cycle by starting small:

Exercise regularly: A brisk walk can clear your mind.

A brisk walk can clear your mind. Reduce caffeine: It can increase anxiety and make sleep harder.

It can increase anxiety and make sleep harder. Prioritise: Focus on what really matters and let go of less important tasks.

Focus on what really matters and let go of less important tasks. Do things you enjoy: Watch a film, go for a walk or spend time with family.

Watch a film, go for a walk or spend time with family. Practise breathing exercises or mindfulness: These help calm your mind.

Even small daily actions can make a big difference.

Practical tips for a calmer Christmas

Planning and preparation reduce pressure and help you enjoy the season:

Make a to-do list: Organise tasks before Christmas Day.

Organise tasks before Christmas Day. Plan meals: Buy your turkey and ingredients ahead of time.

Buy your turkey and ingredients ahead of time. Acknowledge your achievements: Give yourself credit for what you do.

Give yourself credit for what you do. Set boundaries: It is okay to say no to extra work or invitations.

It is okay to say no to extra work or invitations. Share responsibilities: Let others help with cooking or decorating.

Let others help with cooking or decorating. Take regular breaks: Pace yourself rather than rushing.

Pace yourself rather than rushing. Keep children occupied: Films or activities can give you space to work.

Films or activities can give you space to work. Reflect on positive memories: If loved ones are absent, focus on happy times together.

If loved ones are absent, focus on happy times together. Avoid excessive alcohol: It can increase stress and spoil enjoyment.

A final thought

Christmas does not have to be perfect. It does not have to be stressful either. With careful planning, realistic expectations and kindness towards yourself, you can enjoy a calmer, more meaningful festive season. Focus on connection, joy and well-being. Remember, even the simplest actions – a smile, a deep breath or a quiet moment – can make all the difference.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk