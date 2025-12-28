The success of a plan to increase the birth rate, the removal of the bishop of Paphos from his post and the danger of believing what are presented as miracles were highlighted as the main points of the year by Archbishop Georgios.

“The greatest challenge we found ourselves in was a zealot who does not recognise any authority in Orthodoxy but himself,” the Archbishop told Phileleftheros, speaking about the former Bishop of Paphos, Tychikos.

On May 22, the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus dismissed Tychikos due to his refusal to recognise baptisms performed by other Orthodox churches and his overall challenge to church unity.

He remains a bishop but is barred from carrying out duties.

The Archbishop described the decision as “painful”.

Regarding low birth rate, he said the Church’s plan has already been implemented and the first amounts have been given to beneficiaries, according to the criteria we set.

“The expectations are that we will improve this plan,” Archbishop Georgios said.

The scheme will see €2million given to families that have more than three children.

The Archbishop also underlined the Church’s position on euthanasia, which has occupied MPs at discussions in the House.

“The Church cannot accept it because it is not a person who provides life to people. God gives life and He takes it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Church will try to set up palliative care units for these patients, to relieve their pain, the Archbishop said, adding that a prayer is made to God to take these people so they do not suffer any longer. “We beg him, but we do not interfere there.”

With Cyprus’ first crematorium set to open in 2026, the Archbishop said that this is not a dogmatic issue for the Church.

While the Church believes that bodies that have received communion should not be violently deconstructed, it would not stand in the way of those from societies where cremation is usual following the same path.

Following lack of interest in Church elections, the Archbishop said he will suggest that they be carried out in a different way, with the Holy Synod appointing bishops and the public only involved when it comes to voting for an Archbishop.

Regarding the Cyprus problem, the Archbishop said the Greek Cypriot side “should not be fooled” by the election of Tufan Erhurman as Turkish Cypriot leader.

“He has already shown some signs that he cannot disengage from Ankara. We will find ourselves in a cycle of new pressures. Due to the perceived ‘conciliatory’ policy of the new occupying leader, they will pressure us for new concessions.

“Turkey has a constant goal in Cyprus.”