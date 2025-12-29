The New Cyprus Association sharply criticised on Monday the recent Christmas message delivered by Archbishop Georgios, arguing that it undermined the church’s spiritual role and deepened divisions in Cyprus.

In a statement, the association said the speech “failed to meet its pastoral purpose, ignored the need for social reconciliation and distanced itself from the fundamental principles of the Christian faith.”

Where a message of peace, love and hope was expected, the association said, the archbishop offered a discourse focused on conflict and confrontation.

“True faith does not generate hostility nor is it used to deepen rifts,” it said.

The statement added that such rhetoric “undermines any prospect of reunification, perpetuates stagnation and seals the division of our homeland.”

The association also emphasised that the archbishop’s mission should be focused on spiritual guidance rather than political strategy.

“His role is not to formulate geopolitical strategies, especially during a period when peace and love are being celebrated,” it said.

It warned that continued political commentary from religious leaders risks distracting society from reconciliation efforts and sustaining nationalist divisions.

It concluded that “silence in the face of divisive rhetoric is not neutrality but complicity”, and affirmed the organisation’s commitment to advocating for reunification, peaceful coexistence and a shared future for all Cypriots.

The New Cyprus Association is a civil society organisation that has advocated for reunification and a shared Cypriot identity for the past 50 years.

It focuses on promoting social reconciliation, dialogue, as well as public engagement.

The criticism follows Archbishop Georgios’ Christmas circular, in which he warned against any federal solution to the Cyprus problem that he said would threaten the “future of Hellenism on the island,” describing certain proposals as “national euthanasia.”

He rejected both a bizonal bicommunal federation and a two‑state arrangement, arguing that such models fail to protect the rights and survival of the Greek Cypriot community.

In his message, the archbishop called for a “national and spiritual awakening,” lamenting what he described as a moral and social decay, warning that Christian values had lost influence in public life.

He also condemned Greek Cypriot crossings into the north, claiming they are increasingly motivated by leisure and economic activity rather than religious observance.

Archbishop Georgios further warned that political appointments of unqualified individuals reflect “political primitivism” and risk weakening society at a time when “Turkey is consolidating control over the north”.

He cautioned that “no Turkish Cypriot leadership could diverge from Ankara’s strategic direction”, and that misplaced optimism over recent northern elections could pressure Greek Cypriots into concessions.

He concluded by calling for a regrouping of forces to safeguard the “continued presence of Hellenism” on the island.