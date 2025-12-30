Security, smooth operations and readiness of services were essential for the successful policing during the island’s presidency of the EU Council of January 1, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a presentation in Nicosia, he said Cyprus faced a major national challenge but had the capacity to meet it, as it prepared to host foreign officials, delegations and events over six months.

The plan prepared by the police in cooperation with the presidential secretariat and other state bodies, covers all areas of policing.

It includes intelligence gathering and risk assessment, personal escorts, airport security, traffic and transport arrangements, and the protection of accommodation and conference venues.

Emphasis is also placed on the management of high-profile meetings and events.

The presentation comes as the police announced broader reforms aimed at strengthening operational capacity and modernising the force by 2030.