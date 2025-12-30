Seven people were arrested during targeted preventive operations across Cyprus overnight, police said on Tuesday.

Three of those detained were staying in Cyprus illegally, while two others were arrested on pending warrants.

One driver was arrested for holding a suspended licence and testing positive for alcohol well above the legal limit. Another was held for speeding at 185kph on a motorway where the limit is 100kph.

Police also seized four cars and three motorcycles as part of traffic offence investigations.

A total of 41 checks of premises were carried out, while more than 440 road checks resulted in 120 traffic complaints, including 41 for speeding.

These sweeps follow similar operations overnight Monday, when nine people were arrested across Cyprus for serious and other offences.

According to police, these operations aim to prevent serious crime, protect the public, and maintain order through more police in key urban areas and across all provinces.