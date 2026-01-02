Hospitality venues across Cyprus recorded full occupancy over the New Year period, while hotels reached around 60 per cent, according to industrial bodies.

Hospitality venues association (Pasika) president Neophytos Thrasyvoulou informed that occupancy during Christmas was strong but lower compared with New Year, largely because Christmas remains more family focused and weather conditions hindered travel.

He said that New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day saw particularly strong demand across all cities.

According to Thrasyvoulou, Nicosia recorded the strongest performance due to larger venues and enhanced events, followed by Limassol, while coastal businesses that remained open were also fully booked.

He said demand intensified in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, with many venues reaching capacity, and reported that hospitality venues were 100 per cent full on New Year’s Day.

Occupancy ranged between 80 per cent and 85 per cent on Christmas Eve, rose to 95 per cent to 100 per cent on December 26, and increased from 90 per cent to full capacity on January 1.

He added that more Cypriots chose to remain in Cyprus for the holidays this year compared with previous years, while activity at Christmas villages was also strong, reflecting efforts in recent years to enhance seasonal offerings.

Hotelier’s association (Pasyxe) general manager Christos Angelides said hotel occupancy over Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the following days reached up to 60 per cent, with some hotels approaching full capacity, particularly in seaside resorts.

He said Christmas continued to generate less hotel movement from the domestic market, as it is primarily a family holiday, but New Year saw stronger demand.

Angelides said international arrivals increased this year due to a higher number of flights from markets including Poland, Germany, Israel and the United Kingdom, creating improved activity levels across the sector.

He added that international bookings tended to be of longer duration, often covering both Christmas and New Year, with stays of seven to eight days providing wider benefits to the touristic economy, beyond hotels alone.

He affirmed that while it was too early to assess the impact of Cyprus assuming the EU council presidency, increased travel was expected in the coming months.

Angelides added that improved performance had already been recorded in October, November and December, and expressed the view that extending tourism activity into additional months would have a significant long-term economic impact.