Hill View Restaurant, Pissouri

With the winter weather bringing colder temperatures, our craving for warm, hearty dishes increases. Nothing says winter food more than a traditional roast dinner. It has been ages since we went out for a roast. For transparency, I am not a huge fan, as very often a carvery buffet can be lukewarm, or if a roast dinner is served to the table, the meat can be on the meagre side. However, a friend highly recommended Hill View in Pissouri for their Sunday lunch. On a very stormy Sunday, we were lucky enough to secure a reservation and entered the restaurant as the heavens opened.

As you enter through the hotel reception, past the bar and into the dining space at the back, you are presented with the most panoramic, incredible view of the bay across the hills, framed by the large picture window. It is worth mentioning here that it is advisable to request a table by the view when making a reservation.

The Sunday Carvery starts with a choice of two soups, followed by the salad bar, and then the carvery buffet for the main event. These are the three courses included in the deal, priced at a fantastic €22.95. If, after all that food, you would like a dessert, it is an additional €4.45.

The soup choices when we visited were mushroom or cauliflower. We decided to go for one of each. The table was already beautifully set with a bowl of croutons for the soups and herby butter. They also served a bread basket of warm breads. The soups arrived quickly and were the perfect tonic for the cold, stormy weather.

The salad buffet was extensive, with too many dishes to name here. Unusually for a buffet, the plates were absolutely huge. Of course, there was the ubiquitous Greek salad, coleslaw, capers, beetroot, plus, plus, but also a very nice quinoa salad, egg mayonnaise, mushroom salad, and two kinds of potato salad. The buffet also included King prawns, which were unexpected at this price point. We dined early, but we noticed the salad bar was constantly restocked. Once we had finished, there was a bit of a wait for the carvery to open, we happily waited and enjoyed the atmosphere.

We found ourselves second in line, which gave us the chance to survey the table for what we wanted on another huge plate. As we were early, the meats that came out were all complete, including roast beef, pork in a pastry crust, lamb, and chicken. We overheard a waiter telling a diner who had asked where the meats were from that the beef was from America and the lamb from New Zealand. Following the meat, as you moved along, was a bowl of Yorkshire puddings and a choice of four vegetables, with a pile of roast potatoes. To finish your plate was gravy and bowls of horseradish, which for me is essential with beef, apple sauce for the pork and mint sauce for the lamb.

I decided to go with the beef, which was beautifully cooked and a very generous portion. My dining partner selected pork and beef. Both of us declared that as a Sunday roast, it would be hard to improve on. The meats were tender and very tasty. Not sure if arriving early helped, but everything on the plate was well-cooked and piping hot.

At this point in the meal, most people would be full, but my partner wanted a dessert. And, at €4.40, these must be some of the cheapest desserts in the Paphos region. There was actually a very nice selection, including crème brûlée, chocolate fudge cake, and apple crumble, and the waitress declared them to be homemade. He chose the apple crumble, which came in a metal skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and incredibly, he finished it with gusto.

In a world of ever-increasing prices, Hill View certainly offers value-for-money Sunday lunch, served with excellent service and a unique view. It is certainly worth the drive from Paphos to enjoy the experience. The Hill View is open all year, but it is essential to make a reservation, as the Sunday we visited was fully booked. During other days of the week, they serve an a la carte menu.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Traditional Sunday Roast

WHERE Stadium Street, Pissouri Village

WHEN Tuesday to Thursday 07.30-14.30 and 18.00-22.00. Friday and Saturday 07.30-22.00 and Sunday 07.30-14.30 and 18.00-21.30.

CONTACT 25 221972

PRICE 3 course Sunday Lunch – €22.95