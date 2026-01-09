Give your stomach a rest after the holidays

Mango and Salmon salad

Fresh, vibrant and beautifully balanced, this mango and salmon salad is a true celebration of colour, texture and flavour. It brings together an array of wholesome, naturally rich ingredients that complement one another in the most refreshing way.



The buttery tenderness of cooked salmon pairs wonderfully with the tropical sweetness of ripe mango, creating a contrast that feels both luxurious and energising. Adding creamy slices of avocado enhances the salad’s smoothness, offering a satisfying richness without weighing the dish down.



All of these elements rest on a crisp foundation of Lollo Rosso lettuce, whose delicate ruffled leaves provide structure and freshness in every bite.



To complete the dish, cherry tomatoes bring bright acidity, finely sliced red onion adds a subtle but essential sharpness, and a sprinkle of fresh parsley lifts the whole salad with an aromatic, herbaceous finish. Optional walnuts introduce a pleasant crunch and a dose of healthy fats, making the salad feel even more complete and nourishing.



Whether enjoyed as a light meal, an elegant lunch, or a stylish starter for guests, this dish manages to feel both wholesome and indulgent – proof that balanced eating can be deliciously satisfying.

In a world that often overcomplicates healthy eating, this simple salad is a reminder that real nourishment comes from fresh ingredients, clean flavours and taking a moment to appreciate food made with care.

Lollo rosso lettuce

1/2 avocado

1/2 cooked salmon fillet

1/2 mango

Cherry tomatoes

Red onion

Parsley

Walnuts (optional)

Optional dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1/2 lime or lemon

1 tsp honey

Salt & pepper

A few chili flakes (optional)

Prepare the base by washing and drying the Lollo rosso lettuce. Tear it into medium-sized pieces and place it in a large salad bowl or plate.

Chop the ingredients: cut the avocado into thin slices, dice the mango into small cubes, slice the red onion finely and halve the cherry tomatoes.

Add the salmon by flaking or cubing the cooked salmon fillet and gently placing it on top of the salad.

Arrange the mango, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and parsley attractively around the salmon.

Make the dressing by whisking together olive oil, citrus juice, honey, salt, pepper, and (if you like) chili flakes.

To serve, drizzle with the dressing just before eating. Enjoy immediately.

Yvoni Nicolaidou is a registered prenatal and peadiatric dietitian based in Larnaca, providing evidence-based nutrition guidance for women, infants and children. She offers both online consultations and in-office appointments in Larnaca. Her work can be found on Instagram at @earlylife.nutrition and @yvoni_nicolaidou_dietitian