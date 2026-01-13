By Dina Gavarieva

There’s a lot to worry about in the world right now – rising living costs, global uncertainty and the looming what-if of illness – but here in Cyprus there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful, especially when it comes to our health.

Let’s start with something many of us now take for granted: a public healthcare system that actually looks after people.

GeSY hasn’t just changed access to healthcare, it has changed everyday life.

Most residents can see a GP when needed without worrying about a hefty bill. Specialist visits, essential treatments, diagnostics and prescriptions are all within reach.

That sense of security is priceless. Just ask anyone who has lived somewhere where a hospital visit can mean remortgaging the house.

And it’s not only about access. By European standards, Cyprus performs strongly across several key health measures.

Life expectancy here is above the EU average, and we have one of the lowest levels of unmet medical need in the European Union. When people in Cyprus need care, they are far less likely than elsewhere in Europe to report that they cannot get it.

Of course, that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. We still spend less on health per person than many EU neighbours, and there is more to be done when it comes to prevention and long-term care.

Gesy has created a system that is available for much of the population

But achieving solid outcomes while spending comparatively less does suggest that the system is delivering value and that many things are working as they should.

And then there’s the part of our healthcare story that many people sense instinctively: Cyprus is a good place to recover.

The climate certainly plays its part. Sunshine, sea air and an outdoor way of life support both physical and mental wellbeing. Just as important is the broader culture of care. While doctors and nurses here work under real pressure, patients often benefit from continuity, familiarity and a healthcare environment that still feels human rather than purely transactional.

Perhaps that helps explain why more and more international visitors are travelling to Cyprus specifically for their health.

For some, it is fertility treatment, where Cyprus has built a strong reputation and offers options not always available elsewhere.

Others come for cardiac or orthopaedic procedures at modern private hospitals, seeking timely care without long waiting lists.

There is also a growing number of people coming for integrated, multidisciplinary treatment for long-term or complex conditions – an area where Cyprus has developed real strength.

At Neomed Institute, where I practise, we meet people every month who have travelled long distances in search of answers and relief.

Patients arrive from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Sweden and France, as well as from the United States, Canada and Australia.

Many are living with Lyme disease, autoimmune conditions or chronic fatigue, often after years of fragmented care in different countries. What they value most is having diagnostics, immune therapies, nutrition, physiotherapy and psychological support brought together in one place.

Neomed is far from the only clinic doing innovative work on the island – and that is precisely the point.

Cyprus has become known not for cheap or rushed treatment, but for focused, specialist care delivered by experienced professionals. English is widely spoken, standards are high, and patients generally feel safe and supported throughout their treatment.

Many visitors also discover that healing here extends beyond the clinic. They explore mountain villages while recuperating, take gentle seaside walks between appointments, and allow themselves the time to recover properly rather than rushing back to everyday life.

Health is not only about medicine. It is about environment, balance and feeling supported. Cyprus offers all three.

Yes, challenges remain, as they do in every health system. But as we look ahead, there is much to acknowledge and value: a universal healthcare system serving the majority of residents; strong performance on access and outcomes compared with much of Europe; skilled professionals working across public and private care; a private sector that broadens choice and attracts international patients; and an island setting that supports wellbeing in ways statistics alone cannot capture.

In a world where many people are still fighting for access, affordability and dignity in healthcare, Cyprus stands in a fortunate position.

That is a genuine reason to be cheerful – and a quiet reason to feel proud.

Dina Gavarieva is a qualified naturopath practising at Neomed Institute and Medical Centre, Limassol