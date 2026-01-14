The west Paphos community complex decided on Wednesday to appoint two investigating officers to conduct a disciplinary investigation into the incident with the dead turtle on Chloraka beach.

The police said on Tuesday they had charged four men after a video emerged of them appearing to kick and throw a turtle. Investigations, they said, led police to identify the four men shown in the video as employees of the Chlorakas village council, aged 58, 47, 27 and 22.

The complex, as the legal employer of the workers, decided on Wednesday to appoint two investigating officers to look into serious disciplinary offenses allegedly committed by workers.

Meanwhile, the fisheries and marine research department said the handling of the turtle was “unacceptable and deplorable”.

It reminded a protocol in place for the handling of injured or dead turtles.

Members of the public are requested to contact the department in such instances.

Office hours: Nicosia 22807853, Larnaca 24304294 or 24422888, Famagusta 23834172, Limassol 25306800 or 25306804 and Paphos 26821680.

Outside office hours: Larnaca 99489645, Famagusta 99489643, Limassol 99489651 and Paphos 99489642.

Injured turtles are then taken to the research centre in Meneou for treatment. Dead turtles are recovered for analysis.

The public can also send information to the fisheries department regarding sightings, such as shell dimensions, photographs and location, to [email protected] or [email protected], or through the Cy-FIS app https://dfmrapp.com.cy or the department’s Messenger account.