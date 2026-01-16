Game service officers launched an operation on Thursday evening after reports of gunfire and illegal hare hunting in the buffer zone between Mammari and Denia.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the service mobilised two patrols shortly after 6pm, after a tip off that hares were being hunted by individuals on motorcycles.

Officers located two vehicles and attempted a coordinated stop, but the suspects escaped due to the area’s open, muddy terrain, which hindered interception.

During the pursuit, one motorcycle fled in an unknown direction, while the second headed towards the north.

Both riders managed to evade capture.

By tracking the suspects’ movements, officers identified a location within the buffer zone where the hunted game had been concealed.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of four freshly killed hares hidden inside nylon bags.

The animals were seized as evidence.

Search operations continued the following morning in an effort to recover further evidence and identify those responsible.

The game service’s investigation remains ongoing.