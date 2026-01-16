Guest recipes with Chryso Patsalidou

One-Pot Spinach, Salmon & Egg Bowl

This bowl is simple, nourishing and full of flavour. Tender salmon, sautéed spinach, crispy chickpeas, and a perfectly soft egg all come together in one easy meal. It’s hearty without being heavy – just the kind of cozy, satisfying dinner you want in January. Quick to throw together, full of texture, and made with wholesome ingredients, it’s comfort in a bowl.

Serves 2

200g salmon fillet

2 eggs

200g fresh spinach

½ cup cooked chickpeas (≈120g), drained

1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Dried herbs (oregano or thyme), optional

Lemon juice for serving (optional)

Preheat oven to 200C.

Lightly grease a medium ovenproof dish or tray with olive oil.

Spread the chickpeas on the base of the dish, drizzle with a little olive oil, salt, pepper, and optional herbs. Roast for 10 minutes to get them slightly crisp.

Add the spinach and garlic around the chickpeas. Stir lightly so the spinach is evenly distributed.

Place the salmon fillets on top of the chickpeas and spinach. Season with salt, pepper and herbs.

Make two small wells in the spinach and chickpeas mixture and carefully crack the eggs into them.

Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and the egg whites are set but yolks still soft.

Optional: finish with a squeeze of lemon juice before serving.

One-Pot Chicken Chow Mein

This one-pot is quick, easy and full of flavour – perfect for busy weeknights. Tender chicken, crunchy vegetables, and soft noodles all get coated in a light, savory sauce that hits the right balance of comforting and satisfying. Minimal prep, minimal cleanup, and maximum taste – dinner without the stress.

Serves 4

2 chicken breast fillets, sliced (≈300 g)

200g egg noodles

1 tbsp olive oil or sesame oil

1 onion, sliced

1 carrot, julienned

1 bell pepper, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

500 ml water or chicken stock

Black pepper, to taste

Optional: spring onions or sesame seeds for serving

Heat the oil in a large pan or wok over medium heat.

Add the chicken and cook until lightly golden. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, sauté onion, garlic and ginger until fragrant.

Add the vegetables and stir for 2–3 minutes.

Pour in the water or stock and add the noodles. Simmer until noodles soften.

Return the chicken to the pan, add soy sauce and honey, and cook until sauce thickens and everything is well coated.

Season with black pepper and serve warm.

Chryso Patsalidou is a registered clinical dietitian – but not your typical one. Her goal is to help people build a healthy relationship with food, free from restrictive diets and guilt through simple, delicious recipes and intuitive eating. Follow her on Instagram for more inspiration at @nurishwith_goldy