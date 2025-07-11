By Tom Cleaver

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Friday expressed his country’s “unwavering support” for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem during a visit to the north.

“We fully and unwaveringly support President Ersin Tatar’s vision for a two-state solution. We have full confidence that the strong diplomacy he demonstrated in Geneva will continue in New York in the coming days,” he said, referencing the previous and forthcoming enlarged meetings on the Cyprus problem.

“A two-state solution benefits the entire island. It benefits both the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot sides. There is an atmosphere of peace and trust on the island, and this must continue, but it must continue on the basis of equality and sovereignty.”

He added that Turkey is “ready for all forms of cooperation as long as equality is established”.

His visit comes days before the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, which is set to take place in New York on July 16 and July 17.

Before that meeting, United Nations special representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart is set to brief the security council on the Cyprus problem on July 14.

The enlarged meeting is set to be attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and the United Kingdom’s minister of state for Europe Stephen Doughty.

In addition to coordinating ahead of next week’s enlarged meeting, Yilmaz was in Cyprus to unveil a project which will bring fibreoptic internet to the north.

“Sovereignty is not defined solely by land, air, and sea borders. Data security, technological competence, and the ability to access information are also fundamental elements of sovereignty,” he said.

He pointed out that Turkey has over 8.3 million fibreoptic subscribers and that over 617,000 kilometres of fibreoptic cable have been laid in the country, with an eventual goal of having over a million kilometres laid by 2028.

On this matter, he said the project in the north constitutes Turkey’s government “sharing its experience in this field with the Turkish Cypriot people”.

“Within the scope of the project, high-speed, uninterrupted, and secure internet will be delivered to households and workplaces in the TRNC, and this will contribute to digitalisation in many areas, from education to the economy and from health to security,” he said.

He added that it is currently hoped that the project will be completed within a year.

The north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel described the project as “historic”, and added that the north “will now be known globally as a digital island”.

“We will have a modern and visionary infrastructure in every field,” he said, adding, “we have the Republic of Turkey on our side, we will do it”.