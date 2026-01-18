Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Sunday stressed the need for close cooperation between the state, local authorities and civil society to address what he described as a “crisis” linked to the rise of organised crime.

Speaking in Larnaca after a meeting with Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and the leadership of the local police, Fitiris said tackling the problem requires maximum effort not only from the police but also from other state services, including local government.

The meeting followed a recent serious criminal incident in the city.

Asked about measures to be taken, the minister said police presence would be strengthened, with continuous patrols in key areas.

He described the effort as a “battle” that would require persistence and patience.

Vyras said such incidents undermine the city’s progress and fuel insecurity among residents. He confirmed the municipality’s willingness to cooperate, while noting that combating organised crime does not fall within the remit of local authorities.

He called for responsibility to be taken at the level of the state as a whole – government, police and courts – and urged the adoption of a clear and concrete action plan.

“People are tired of promises without action,” he said, adding that the municipality would assist through public information and joint awareness campaigns, while closely monitoring developments and expecting tangible results.

Larnaca police director Ioannis Kapnoullas outlined the operational response, noting that officers had volunteered to report for duty outside their scheduled hours to support policing efforts.

He said investigations into the incident were continuing and that patrols were active across the city, with the aim of keeping staff inside police stations to the absolute minimum necessary.