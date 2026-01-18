New details have emerged about the events leading up to Saturday’s violent brawl and gunshots fired outside Larnaca police headquarters, with police issuing four arrest warrants in connection with the case.

The warrants concern three foreign nationals and a 48-year-old Cypriot, who was arrested at hospital where he was taken injured following the incident.

A court has since ordered his eight-day remand in custody.

According to information presented to the court, police have obtained witness statements indicating that the chain of events began around two weeks earlier, when the owner of a car rental business in Larnaca allegedly received a phone call from a withheld number.

The caller, speaking broken Greek, is said to have initially demanded €6,000 and later €7,000 in exchange for “protection” for the business.

The complainant reportedly refused. The same individual then allegedly demanded €1,000 per month for protection, again to no avail.

During the call, the man warned the complainant, “You will find out who I am,” a statement the businessman perceived as a threat before ending the call.

A few days before the brawl, on January 13, 2026, the complainant said he received another call from a withheld number while at a mechanic’s workshop.

The caller allegedly asked in broken Greek, “When will you bring me the money?” The complainant recognised the voice as that of the same man who had contacted him two weeks earlier.

Around 15 minutes later, a black vehicle reportedly arrived at the workshop. The man who made the calls got out of the driver’s seat, while a second individual, using crutches, exited from the passenger side.

According to the complainant, both approached him in a threatening manner, with the first again demanding money. In an effort to avoid a confrontation, the businessman said he agreed to pay, after which the two men left.

The day before the violent incident, on January 16, the complainant allegedly received another call from a withheld number.

Believing it to be the same individual, he told the caller he owed no money to anyone and asked who he thought he was. The response, he said, was again the threat: “You will find out who I am.”

The day of the brawl

The violent confrontation outside Larnaca police headquarters took place at around 3.30pm on January 17. About an hour earlier, the complainant said he had gone to his business premises with another person.

Around 30 minutes later, the man who had been calling him allegedly arrived and said: “I came to get the money.” He then attempted to strike the complainant, who reacted to protect himself, according to police.

The man left the premises, with the complainant following him in the direction of Larnaca police headquarters.

Police say the suspect then pulled out a knife and moved threateningly towards the complainant, who returned to his business after being urged to do so by his father.

About ten minutes later, the complainant noticed the man standing across the road, shaking his head at him.

Shortly afterwards, several vehicles arrived and parked outside the business. Police told the court that around 20 people got out of the vehicles, including the foreign national who had allegedly been making the threats and the man using crutches.

The 48-year-old is said to have then told the complainant: “Give me the money I want, otherwise you will have problems. All the Ahmeds will come here.”

When the complainant refused, he and another person were allegedly attacked with fists and sticks, triggering the violent brawl.

The complainant also told police that the foreign national had a knife, while two gunshots were fired during the incident.

As a result of the clash, the 48-year-old sustained head injuries, as did the complainant and a relative of his.

In addition to the 48-year-old, police have issued arrest warrants for three other individuals who were identified, including the man allegedly demanding money for protection.

According to police, the 48-year-old is expected to be re-arrested in relation to events preceding the brawl.