Lidl Cyprus has long invested in initiatives with a significant social impact, supporting healthcare structures, children and vulnerable groups, with the aim of creating real value for society. This commitment is also reflected in the newly released video that the company created for its social actions, to which popular actor and screenwriter George Kapoutzidis lends his voice, conveying the work’s message with even greater power and emotion.

Support for health and palliative care structures

Since 2013, Lidl Cyprus has been collaborating with the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, actively supporting the “Arodafnoussa” Palliative Care Centre. The collaboration includes full coverage of the Centre’s food programme, support for the operating expenses of the patient accommodation rooms, the creation of rest areas for visitors, as well as the sponsorship of charitable events.

Lidl Cyprus’ total contribution amounts to 1.1 million euros in monetary donations and products, while an additional 250,000 euros have been raised for the Society through sponsored events.

Humanitarian support and crisis management

The collaboration with the Cyprus Red Cross, which also began in 2013, focuses on providing direct humanitarian assistance in cases of emergency and supporting vulnerable groups. The actions include crisis management programmes, meeting nutritional needs at youth camps nationwide, the creation of a playground at the “Stella Souliotis” Children’s Therapeutic Centre and the support of First Aid teams.

Lidl Cyprus’ total contribution to the organisation amounts to 350,000 euros, while more than 5,000 individuals and families have received support, with 1,500 people being supported in emergency situations.

Child protection and social inclusion

Since 2024, Lidl Cyprus has been collaborating with the Hope for Children organisation with the aim of promoting child protection, inclusion and psychosocial support for children and families. The collaboration includes educational programmes in schools, support for the Hope for Children Podcast and the promotion of the 1466 helpline, which operates free of charge, 24 hours a day.

To date, 2,300 students have participated in educational activities, 100,000 citizens have participated in open events and 181 calls have been recorded on the 1466 line, with a total support of 60,000 euros.

Thus, with consistency, long-term partnerships and measurable impact, Lidl Cyprus ensures that goodness finds its way and returns to where it really matters: to society itself.

View the new video below:

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: