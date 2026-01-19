The number of hospital admissions for Influenza A appears to have stabilised, with early signs of a decline in new cases, state health services organisation (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said on Monday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that data from Cyprus’s accident and emergency departments shows that the number of cases is beginning to decline.

Patients with influenza A, he said, continue to present with a range of symptoms, from milder cases to more severe ones requiring hospitalisation in intensive care units.

He added that the authorities are monitoring the situation daily and “implementing all necessary measures” to ensure proper care for every patient.

In addition, he said that an increase in influenza A cases was expected over the winter period and added that while the number of cases is “notable”, it is, for the moment, not a cause for concern.