Taxi drivers began a 24-hour strike at 6am on Tuesday, calling for the strict implementation of taxi regulations and banning the use of apps for airport pickups.

Their union Poat said on Monday that if their demands were not taken into consideration, an indefinite strike would be called for January 27.

The taxi drivers gathered at dedicated meeting points at Larnaca and Paphos airports and at the Potamos Yermasogia carpark in Limassol.

This is their second strike this year. A four-hour work stoppage had been staged on January 13.

Earlier in January, the drivers had said a series of meetings with the transport ministry had not yielded results and that they were facing “a question of pure professional survival”.