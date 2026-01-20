Toxotis Investments Public Ltd announced this week that its board of directors will meet on February 13, 2026 to review and approve the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2023.
The meeting will also address other related matters as part of the agenda.
The annual financial report will include the final audited financial statements of the company as well as the final consolidated audited financial statements of the group for the year ended December 31, 2023.
