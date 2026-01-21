Phobias are irrational fears of things that are unlikely to happen, but can paralyse daily life

By Dr Vasilios Silivistris

Phobias (from the Greek fovos, meaning fear) are intense, irrational fears of objects or situations that pose little real danger. Unlike ordinary anxiety, phobias are long-lasting and can interfere with daily life. People with phobias often go to great lengths to avoid what frightens them, and if avoidance is not possible, they may experience severe anxiety or panic.

Phobias fall into several categories:

Specific phobias: These involve fear of particular objects or situations. Some of the most common include: Acrophobia: Fear of heights, Claustrophobia: Fear of confined spaces; Pterygophobia: Fear of flying; Hydrophobia: Fear of water; Arachnophobia: Fear of spiders; Ophidiophobia: Fear of snakes; Cynophobia: Fear of dogs; Musophobia: Fear of mice; Trypanophobia: Fear of needles or injections; Odontophobia: Fear of dentists; Astraphobia: Fear of storms or lightning; Taphophobia: Fear of being buried alive; and Gephyrophobia: Fear of bridges.

Social Phobia (Social Anxiety Disorder): This is an intense fear of social situations where one might be judged, embarrassed or scrutinised. Common examples include public speaking, meeting strangers or eating in front of others. Agoraphobia is the fear of open or crowded spaces, often triggered by panic attacks. People with agoraphobia may avoid places where escape seems difficult, such as malls, elevators or crowded public areas.

Symptoms and reactions

Phobias produce both physical and psychological reactions, including:

Rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, trembling, sweating or nausea

A strong urge to flee the feared situation

Feelings of intense panic or dread

Difficulty functioning normally at work, school or in daily life

Even thinking about the feared object or situation can trigger anxiety. Many people with phobias recognise that their fears are irrational but feel powerless to control them. Chronic avoidance can limit personal and professional opportunities.

Causes and risk factors

The precise causes of phobias are not fully understood, but a combination of genetics, brain chemistry and life experiences may play a role. Children can develop phobias by observing family members’ fearful reactions to objects or situations.

Risk factors include:

Age: Social phobias often appear between ages 11 and 15, while other specific phobias may develop in childhood or early adulthood

Sex: Women are slightly more likely to develop certain phobias, though phobias affect both sexes

Family history: Having a parent or close relative with a phobia increases the likelihood of developing one

Past experiences: Traumatic experiences, such as falls, accidents or near-drowning, can trigger phobias

Complications of phobias

Untreated phobias can lead to social withdrawal and reduced participation in daily activities; depression or chronic anxiety; difficulty maintaining work or school performance; and physical health issues caused by chronic stress.

Diagnosis and treatment

Phobias are diagnosed through clinical interviews. Diagnosis considers the persistence of fear, avoidance behaviours and impact on daily life.

Treatment is effective and may include:

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT): Helps patients identify and change thought patterns that trigger fear

Exposure Therapy: Gradually introduces the person to the feared object or situation to reduce anxiety. For example, someone afraid of flying may start by imagining a flight, then visiting an airport, sitting in a plane, and eventually taking a real flight

Support Groups and Counselling: Provide coping strategies and shared experiences

Self-help techniques: Relaxation, mindfulness and gradual desensitisation exercises can reduce fear and improve confidence

Common misnomers

Sometimes, terms are mistakenly used to describe phobias. For example, vertigo is often used to describe fear of heights, but medically it refers to a sensation of dizziness or spinning. The true fear of heights is acrophobia.

Using precise terminology ensures clarity and avoids confusion.

Phobias are intense, irrational fears that go beyond ordinary anxiety. They can limit opportunities, affect relationships, and impact overall wellbeing. Early treatment can improve quality of life, help individuals regain control, and reduce the disruptive effects of fear. Seeking professional help is a vital step toward overcoming a phobia and living fully.

Top 10 common phobias

Arachnophobia – fear of spiders

Acrophobia – fear of heights

Claustrophobia – fear of confined spaces

Cynophobia – fear of dogs

Ophidiophobia – fear of snakes

Pterygophobia – fear of flying

Hydrophobia – fear of water

Trypanophobia – fear of needles or injections

Social Phobia – fear of social interactions

Astraphobia – fear of storms

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk