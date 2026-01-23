The prison branch of Pasidy reaffirmed its “full support” for Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Friday, saying his recent announcements on prison reform create “perspective and hope” after years of stalled commitments.

In its statement, Pasidy supports the minister “so that this time any commitments do not remain promises, as happened in the past, but are transformed into tangible and substantial actions”.

The union said the current moment must be used to deliver meaningful reform of the penitentiary system and improve working conditions for prison staff.

The statement comes amid a public dispute with rival union Isotita, which earlier accused Pasidy of delaying progress on the construction of a new prison facility and settling for temporary measures.

Pasidy rejected those claims, accusing Isotita of undermining unity among prison staff.

“Isotita, insists on attempting to torpedo any effort for unity by choosing the path of confrontation and making strong and unfounded accusations against Pasidy colleagues,” the statement said.

Pasidy argued that cooperation between unions and the state is essential if the prison system is to be addressed.

“Only through cooperation, unity and mutual respect will we be able to ensure the modernisation of our penitentiary institution and, at the same time, working conditions for all colleagues characterised by safety, dignity and self-respect,” it said.

Fitiris last week announced that plans to expand the existing central prison have been abandoned in favour of a new facility outside Nicosia.

He also pledged the immediate recruitment of 90 prison guards, the reopening of the prison guard training school and the strengthening of health and mental health services for both inmates and staff.

Fitiris has described overcrowding, understaffing and deteriorating infrastructure as critical challenges, saying society expects “tangible results rather than intentions”.

His announcements followed repeated warnings from prison staff and rights groups, as well as a damning report by the council of Europe’s committee for the prevention of torture (CPT), highlighting violence, overcrowding and inhuman living conditions.

The prison branch affirmed it will remain “an active interlocutor in the reform process while closely monitoring progress”.