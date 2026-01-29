Parliament on Thursday approved legislation reducing the time limits for appeals against rejected asylum applications, as courts simultaneously upheld deportation decisions.

The bill, amending the law governing the establishment and functioning of the International Protection Administrative Court, passed with 22 votes in favour and 16 against.

Support came from Disy, Diko, Elam and Dipa, while Akel, Edek and the Greens voted against the motion.

Under the change, the deadline to lodge an appeal against decisions of the asylum service is reduced from 30 to 20 days.

In specific categories of decrees provided for in the legislation, the filing period is cut from 15 to 10 days.

Presenting the legislative proposal, Elam MP Sotiris Ioannou said the changes target cases where asylum applications have already been rejected, and deportation orders issued.

He argued that existing procedures are “systematically exploited” to delay removals through procedural loopholes, claiming “tens of thousands” abuse the system.

According to the MP, the EU Asylum Procedures Directive affords each EU member-state leeway to set “reasonable” deadlines for asylum-related appeals.

The government has framed the reform as part of a broader effort to strengthen enforcement and send a clear message on immigration control.

The legislative move comes against a backdrop of recent court rulings that bolster the state’s position.

Earlier on Thursday, the asylum court dismissed multiple appeals by Syrian nationals, ruling that rejection decisions by the immigration department were lawful.

The court decisions are seen as reinforcing a stricter immigration policy, particularly in cases involving criminal activity.

The judgments open the way for mandatory returns following asylum refusals.

Authorities say more than 4,500 people have voluntarily returned to Syria in recent months following changes in that country’s status.