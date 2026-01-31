Dhekelia community council held a protest on Saturday outside the Dhekelia base police station, calling for urgent action on pending urban planning zones and the expansion of the Xylofagou quarry within the British Bases.

In a statement issued to base police chief, the council insisted that “the residents of these communities cannot be forced to apply for planning permits from two different bodies with delays and additional difficulties.”

The council said many residents have been waiting since 2022 for the revised policy statement to be published, while the request to expand the Xylofagou quarry has been pending since 2018.

“Despite the professionalism shown by those involved, there has been no substantial response from the British bases,” it said.

The council warned that stagnant processes and exhausted quarry reserves have increased building material costs, threatened jobs and stalled local economic activity.

Sotiris Kekkouris, Dhekelia community president, said the protest aimed for “the immediate and substantive examination of our requests through dialogue, and respect for local communities and their needs.”

The memorandum was handed to Maria Kyriakidou for forwarding to the leadership of the British bases and the British high commission.

The protest follows earlier demonstrations on Monday by quarry operators and local fishermen.

Quarry operators blocked the Dhekelia firing range to protest delays in processing expansion applications, citing a hiatus since 2018 that has left insufficient materials for construction and directly affected dozens of families and workers.

Fishermen also protested at the Xylofagou shelter, claiming the military exercises have reduced fish stocks and restricted access to their usual grounds.

Local fisherman, Andreas Mouzouris, said, “we are asking that they leave here or that they compensate the fishermen because it is a shame that so many families depend on the British Bases. We are 12 professional fishermen in the area.”

The British bases administration said it respects the right to peaceful protest.

It added that the development plan, agreed with the Republic in 2014, remains in effect, with objections following the May 2022 policy statement nearing completion and final civilian development zones expected in spring 2026.

The administration also said it “remains fully committed to supporting the quarry managers in their request for the expansion of the existing quarry in Xylofagou, while complying with legal requirements.”

Angelos Hadjicharalambous, Larnaca district president, expressed full support for the council’s demands.

“The issues raised today by the Dhekelia community are neither new nor secondary. These are chronic pending issues that touch the core of the daily lives of residents, their right to development, property, work and planning for their future,” he said.

Community leaders called for immediate, clear and binding decisions.

George Ioulianos, president of the Xylofagou community council, said “under no circumstances will we accept victimisation of the residents of our communities. We demand that our residents be treated the same as other communities.”

Antonis Fotis, president of the Ormidia community council, added that “today we are sending a clear message: we are not second-class citizens, we will not remain silent any longer. We want immediate and binding decisions now.”

The protest was held under tight security, with British police using drones to monitor the demonstration.