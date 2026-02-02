Multiple injuries to the body and vital organs sustained during a work accident were the cause of death of 55-year-old Finis Alexandru, who died on Friday in Kofinou, the official autopsy showed on Monday.

The autopsy was carried out by state pathologist Angeliki Papetta, with samples collected for further laboratory tests.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in a rural area of Kofinou.

A 51-year-old man was unloading concrete counterweights weighing 2-3 tons each using a crane installed on a truck when, under circumstances still under investigation, the vehicle overturned to the right.

Alexandru, who was on the truck, fell to the ground and was struck by a counterweight.

He was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police and the labour inspection department carried out examinations at the scene.

As part of the investigation, the 51-year-old man was arrested, questioned, and subsequently released.

Kofinou police and the labour inspection department continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.