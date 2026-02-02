Police are continuing to evaluate all information relating to allegations against Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, a police spokesman confirmed on Monday.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronas said an investigation remains underway into allegations of abuse involving a woman, identified as the mayor’s wife.

“We are evaluating all the information,” he assured.

Police are also expected to examine additional allegations of possible criminal offences that surfaced on social media, with statements to be taken as part of the wider assessment.

The interior ministry is awaiting an official response from police before deciding its next steps.

If police indicate that an issue arises in relation to the mayor, the ministry will seek advice from the legal service on whether he should be placed on leave.

If police determine there is no matter to pursue, no measures will be taken.

Interior ministry permanent secretary Elikkos Ilias said article 113 of the municipalities law of 2022 defines when a mayor may be placed on leave.

He said this includes cases where an investigation is initiated for an offence carrying a possible prison sentence of three years or more.

Police have confirmed receiving a letter from the mayor’s wife requesting the cessation of the investigation.

The mayor welcomed the inquiry in a public social media post, saying it would help restore his name.

He insisted he would “continue the fight until my name is cleared until the end”.

In an earlier statement, the mayor spoke of a “merciless war” against him by an “alliance of political and economic entanglement and organised crime”, claiming an attempt to destroy him at personal cost.