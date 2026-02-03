Disy MP Charalambos Pazaros has formally withdrawn his complaint against social media figure Ioanna Fotiou, known online as Annie Alexui, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Pazaros said his decision follows his view that “this is not a criminal matter. On the contrary, according to what she herself states, she is a victim of crimes that should be examined without further delay.”

“All citizens without exception have the right to be heard and Ioanna has the same right. Given this, I have decided and it is my desire to withdraw my complaint and for this reason I have already taken whatever action was necessary on my part,” he said.

The withdrawal request has been submitted to the legal service due to an international arrest warrant issued against Fotiou.

Fotiou, 43, is currently based in Russia, where she has been granted asylum.

She has repeatedly published videos alleging corruption, organised crime links and misconduct involving politicians, police officers and other public figures.

Police sources said the warrants remain active and international procedures are in place for her arrest.

Other individuals who have filed complaints against Fotiou include assistant police superintendent Michalis Katsounotos, former Paphos police director Nikos Tsappis, current assistant Paphos police director Michalis Nikolaou, as well as prominent Larnaca businessman Lazaros Philippou.

Katsounotos has previously been involved in controversy after refusing to respond to the anti-corruption authority during an investigation into deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides, a refusal that sparked debate over potential criminal liability, though the attorney-general George Savvides declined prosecution.

Police confirmed that complaints have also been submitted by several serving officers in Paphos.

Pazaros explained that the withdrawal was motivated by a desire to allow Fotiou to present any evidence she holds.

“I believe it is imperative for the state itself and its institutions to give Ioanna the opportunity to speak, to present whatever evidence or documents she has about anyone,” he said.

The case stems from allegations involving personal data processing violations, between January and October of last year.