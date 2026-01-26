The 48-year-old alleged ringleader of a crime syndicate which made headlines earlier this month after a mass brawl broke out in the centre of Larnaca appeared in court on Monday and was ordered to remain in custody for a further two days.

He appeared in court after having undergone surgery after suffering “blows to his head and hand”, and is facing charges of extortion, demanding property with threats, actual bodily harm, and the illegal possession of explosives, among others.

The hearing came after five other men arrested in connection with the same alleged crime syndicate all had their remands renewed for eight more days, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.

The suspects aged 42, 31, two 29 and 22, and were arrested during a huge police operation in Larnaca and in the central prison.

The court said there was “reasonable suspicion” that the suspects were involved in the case and ordered they be remanded for eight days, starting from Friday, the day the application was filed.

The court heard that the police had found a number of videos on the 22-year-old’s mobile phone dated between 2023 and 2025, in the framework of investigations into the attempted murder of a 47-year-old businessman in Larnaca on July 31, 2025. The videos allegedly showed large sums of cash and the concealment of objects believed to be narcotics.

The police said it had been collecting evidence for the past six months and that investigations were ongoing.

The suspects were to be interrogated and testimonies were to be taken from over 32 people from their environment, namely family, friends, associates, club owners and security guards. The police were also to examine CCTV footage and carry out forensic tests on mobile phones.

The five men appeared before the Larnaca district court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday night as part of a police sting operation targeting organised crime in the town.

The arrests were linked to an alleged criminal syndicate that for three years has reportedly imposed security guards at Larnaca nightclubs to collect money for “protection”.

The five other men face charges including participation in a criminal organisation, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering.