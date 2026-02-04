The alleged rape victim linked to a complaint by businessman Theodoros Aristodemou gave a lengthy statement to police on Tuesday in relation to allegations against Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The testimony, reported to have lasted some five hours, relates to serious allegations raised by Aristodemou, who has accused the mayor of raping the victim, believed to be a family member, in question 10 years ago.

Police are now examining this complaint alongside a separate investigation into allegations of domestic abuse involving the mayor’s wife, stressing that the two matters are distinct.

Aristodemou confirmed he has also given a detailed statement to police regarding the allegations.

Speaking on Tuesday, he reiterated claims he made around a decade ago, when he described Phedonos as “a rapist and a blackmailer”.

“I reported it on television on the programme that existed at the time on CyBC. I didn’t feel that I needed to make another complaint,” he insisted.

He added that he had challenged the mayor to take legal action against him.

“I challenged him to sue me so that I could take him to court, he neither took me nor moved against me,” Aristodemou said.

Police confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that statements have been taken and all evidence is being assessed.

They further said all material would be evaluated before any decisions are taken.

Phedonos has denied the allegations about his wife, describing the investigations as a politically motivated character assassination, speaking of a “merciless war” against him.

His wife has also denied the accusations, stating publicly that she is not a victim.

Police have stressed that investigations are ongoing into the original case of domestic abuse and that no conclusions have been reached.