Entrepreneurship as a bridge for cooperation was placed firmly at the centre of discussions in Nicosia this week, as Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou outlined the vision, philosophy and long-term development of the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation in Cyprus.

In doing so, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands (www.easy.com and www.easyHistory.info) and founder and chairman of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation (www.steliosfoundation.com.cy) set out the broader thinking behind an initiative that has become a long-standing pillar of bi-communal cooperation on the island.

The presentation, delivered by Haji-Ioannou via live Zoom connection, formed part of an event presenting the vision and philosophy of the Bi-Communal Cooperation Awards and took place at the headquarters of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation in Nicosia, ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for June 8,2026.

The event drew strong representation from the business community, emphasising its role in shaping conditions of cooperation and stability that support the island’s economic development.

Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister, Marina Hadjimanolis, departs on Wednesday for a working visit to Athens and Alexandria from February 4 to 9, focusing on high-level maritime diplomacy and the promotion of the Cyprus shipping register.

In Athens, Hadjimanolis will take part in a ministerial roundtable at the 16th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum, alongside Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vasilis Kikilias, Malta’s Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett, and Marco Sylvester, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs (TRA) at the US Department of State.

At the same time, Hadjimanolis is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the participating ministers, while also attending and addressing the graduation ceremony of Merchant Marine Officers at the Mediterranean Maritime Academy in Athens.

Alongside her conference engagements, the Deputy Minister will meet representatives of shipping companies, with a view to further strengthening the profile and competitiveness of the Cyprus register.

Greek retailer Jumbo Group outlined its long-term strategy and updated investors on sales performance and capital allocation plans ahead of a general meeting of shareholders scheduled for Wednesday.

The meeting, to be held at the group’s administrative offices at 4.00 pm, will focus primarily on the approval of an extraordinary cash distribution for 2026, amounting to a gross €0.50 per share.

Management reiterated that retail is ultimately shaped less by the strength of individual players and more by the structure of the market itself.

As new business models emerge, e-commerce expands and cross-border platforms gain ground, competition continues to act as a driver of discipline and operational efficiency.

Within this environment, Jumbo operates through an organised, large-scale retail model supported by an extensive store network, a vertically integrated supply chain and self-owned warehouses and distribution centres, factors that, the group said, clearly differentiate its market position.

Registered unemployment in Cyprus eased slightly in January, according to official data, pointing to a gradual improvement in labour-market conditions despite the seasonal pressures typically seen at the start of the year.

According to a report released on Wednesday by the Statistical Service (Cystat), the number of unemployed persons registered at district labour offices stood at 12,650 at the end of January 2026.

However, on a seasonally adjusted basis, which smooths out short-term fluctuations, unemployment fell to 9,848, from 9,863 in December.

At the same time, compared with January’s last year, registered unemployment declined by 497 persons, or 3.8 per cent, the data show.

Inflation in Cyprus rose to 1.7 per cent in January 2026 from 0.1 per cent in December, according to data released on Wednesday by Eurostat, while inflation in the euro area slowed to 1.7 per cent from 2 per cent.

In January 2025, inflation in Cyprus stood at 2.9 per cent, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP).

At euro area level, services recorded the highest annual inflation rate in January at 3.2 per cent, easing from 3.4 per cent in December.

Food, alcohol and tobacco rose by 2.7 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent, while non-energy industrial goods increased by 0.4 per cent after 0.3 per cent in December.

Energy prices fell by 4.1 per cent year-on-year in January, compared with a decline of 1.9 per cent in December. On a monthly basis, euro area inflation fell by 0.5 per cent.