Cyprus lacks legislation regulating the treatment for animals after their death, hindering law enforcement for cases in which they are treated disrespectfully, animal welfare commissioner Antonia Theodosiou said on Thursday.

“The treatment of animals, even after death, in a manner that is not consistent with the principles of a modern, sensitive society, is a reprehensible act,” she said.

Theodosiou spoke of a legislative gap, emphasising the need to examine the possible criminalisation of such acts based on existing regulations in the EU’s and other national legal systems.

“Respect for nature and wildlife is an indicator of morality, education and collective conscientiousness,” she said.

The commissioner’s remarks came three weeks after video footage of four men, kicking and hurling a sea turtle at a beach in Chlokaras, appeared on social media.

The men were later identified as employees of the Chlorakas village council, aged 22, 27, 47 and 58 and arrested at their workplace.

They were charged in writing with public nuisance offences and were released pending a court summons the day after they were apprehended.

The west Paphos community complex, as the legal employer of the workers, soon after appointed two officers to conduct a disciplinary investigation into the alleged offences.

The commissioner made reference to a protocol established by the fisheries department, which regulates the management of injured or deceased sea turtles.

According to the protocol, the department needs to be notified immediately if an animal is found dead or injured.

The protocol also stipulates that the collection and management of dead or injured sea turtles is to be carried out by local authorities, while the fisheries department may collect samples for additional scientific examination.

In an appeal to public sector employees, Theodosiou urged them to carry out their duties professionally and with full consideration of their responsibilities.

Theodosiou reiterated that she was closely monitoring the case and had sent a letter to police chief Themistos Arnaoutis, requesting the evaluation of the relevant audiovisual material.

She stressed the need for relevant training and education for local government employees and announced an information event which is set to take place on March 4, 2026 at the Vrysi Cultural Centre in Chlorakas.

MPs from the House environment committee in late January said that they would pursue amendments to introduce explicit penalties for the mistreatment of dead animals.

Committee chairman and ecologists MP Charalambos Theopemptou referred to the turtle incident as an example which exposed a clear legislative and procedural gap.

While the Republic’s existing laws focus on the protection of live protected species, there is no specific provision governing conduct towards dead animals, even in protected areas.