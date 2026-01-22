The parliamentary environment committee will pursue amendments to introduce explicit penalties for the mistreatment of dead animals, following outrage over a video showing workers abusing the carcass of a sea turtle on a beach in Chloraka.

Committee chairman and ecologists MP Charalambos Theopemptou said the incident exposed a clear legislative and procedural gap.

While existing laws focus on the protection of live protected species, there is no specific provision governing conduct towards dead animals, even in protected areas.

“After we saw the unacceptable video about the turtle in Chloraka, it became clear that there is a gap both in legislation and in the training of local personnel on the protocols that must be followed when dead animals are found,” he said, adding that in other countries such behaviour can carry prison sentences.

He confirmed that amendments would be examined “immediately” in forthcoming committee meetings.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, shows four men kicking and throwing a dead turtle while one of them films the incident.

The men were later identified as employees of the Chloraka community council, aged 58, 47, 27 and 22.

Police confirmed that veterinary services carried out an autopsy, which determined the turtle had been dead for approximately 48 hours and was in a state of decomposition.

Despite this, all parties in parliament condemned the conduct as degrading and unacceptable.

Akel MP Marina Nikolaou said the case had caused “disgust and anger in society”, particularly as it involved local authority employees.

“Animal abuse is not just a violation, it is an attack on the way we perceive and respect life itself,” she said.

She stressed that condemnation alone was insufficient and called on the animal police, the environment ministry and the justice ministry to activate prevention, investigation and penalty mechanisms without delay.

Diko MP Christos Orphanides called for “exemplary punishment”, arguing that the brutality shown “offends every human being”.

He criticised the handling of the case as a mere public nuisance matter and said “society was demanding a clear message of zero tolerance”.

The Chloraka community leader, Nikolas Liasides, expressed regret and confirmed that Paphos municipality had appointed two investigating officers to conduct a disciplinary inquiry.

He said the disciplinary code allows penalties ranging from a simple reprimand to final dismissal.

According to Liasides, the workers had been sent to remove the turtle but lacked proper equipment and knowledge of the correct procedure.

He acknowledged that dead turtles are not uncommon on local beaches, but said established protocols require notification of the fisheries department and dignified handling of carcasses.

Officials from the fisheries department described the workers’ actions as “unacceptable and deplorable” and reiterated that clear instructions exist for the management of injured or dead turtles.

They also acknowledged that the regulatory framework is weaker when it comes to dead animals, a point now under scrutiny by parliament.

During the committee session, several MPs questioned whether harsher penalties alone would be sufficient.

References were made to broader issues of culture and enforcement, with concerns raised about recurring animal abuse cases and the uneven response of the animal police across districts.

Environmental organisations told the committee that the problem is systemic, pointing to repeated incidents involving protected wildlife and a lack of consistent accountability.