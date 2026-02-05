MEP Fidias Panayiotou has been compelled to rename his political party after the elections service rejected its original title, ruling that the term “Direct Democracy” could not be registered on its own as it describes a system of governance rather than a distinct political formation.

Following the objections, Panayiotou submitted a revised application under the name “Direct Democracy of Cyprus”, which has received provisional approval from the elections service on Thursday.

The remaining obstacle concerns the formal definition of the leadership role he intends to hold, a legal requirement that must be resolved before the party can be officially registered.

According to information from the elections service, the amended name was accepted as it introduces the necessary distinction required by law.

The service had previously informed Panayiotou that no party may claim exclusivity over the term “democracy” in isolation, as it constitutes a generic political concept.

Once the outstanding issue regarding party leadership is settled, the approval of the political formation is expected to be published in the official gazette, allowing Panayiotou’s party to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for May.

The pending matter relates to Panayiotou’s declaration as so called “coordinator” of the party.

The elections service has indicated that this title is not recognised under existing legislation governing party registration.

The law requires that applications be submitted by a clearly defined title, such as a president, general-secretary, or alternatively party leader.

Senior elections service official Andreas Menelaou explained that the objections raised were procedural rather than substantive.

“The issue with the name is that ‘Direct Democracy’ describes a regime,” he said.

“No one can appropriate such a term without differentiation. In the party registry, you will find multiple parties using the word ‘democratic’, but always with an additional qualifier.”

He drew parallels with previous applications.

“We had a case where a party was initially submitted under the name ‘Agronomist’, which is a profession, a soil scientist.

We asked for clarification and the name was changed to ‘Agronomist Rural Workers’ Movement’. The same principle applies here.”

He also confirmed that the application had been submitted solely by Panayiotou.

“The law is clear. It must be submitted by a president, secretary-general, party leader or an authorised representative. The role of coordinator is not provided for,” he said.

Despite the delays, the elections service sought to reassure supporters of the initiative.

“These are issues that can be resolved,” Menelaou assured.

“In practice, no party is registered without observations. This is part of the process.”

Panayiotou has previously said that internal elections to select the party’s parliamentary candidates will take place between March 5 and 7, around two months before the polls.

According to information shared by Panayiotou, 194 candidacies have so far been submitted through the party’s application system.

Panayiotou has faced further criticism following his remarks in a November podcast in which he referred to people with intellectual disabilities using the term “loonies” (pelloi) while discussing Paralympic swimming classifications.

Moreover, he is facing accusations of embezzling EU parliament funds regarding an apparent office space rented in Limassol with four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garden.