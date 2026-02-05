The House on Thursday passed a law providing for stiffer fines for fly-tipping, but at the same time MPs cautioned that lax enforcement makes the legislation a dud.

The bill amending the Waste Law passed with 29 votes in favour, four against.

Under the changes, the out-of-court fine issued by an inspector goes from €4,000 to €8,000, whereas the maximum fine issued by a chief inspector increases from €20,000 to €40,000.

In remarks on the House floor, Akel MP Nikos Kettiros bemoaned the fact that some 800 illegal landfills are scattered throughout Cyprus.

Raising the fines, without adequate checks, would make little difference.

Kettiros went on to say that the management of debris from demolitions has come under the control of the mob. Often, he added, inspectors are too afraid to do anything.

Chiming in, the Greens’ Stavros Papadouris cited a specific complaint about fly-tipping, where an inspector was threatened by mobsters.

His colleague Charalambos Theopemptou described waste management as one of the biggest problems facing the country.

He called “shameful” the existence of small landfills even inside city limits.

Independent MP Alexandra Attalidou slammed the government for its inaction. She called on authorities to clean up all the illegal sites by summer.

On his part, Akel’s Aristos Damianou stressed that it has been proven that illegal landfills are a primary source of fires.

Commenting on the fines, he said they have their use but are not enough.

“We also need education and a change in mentality,” he noted.

A 2024-2025 survey identified 820 illegal, uncontrolled rubbish tips across the island.

During a discussion in parliament in September, the former director of the Department of the Environment conceded the lack of controls in the business. He told MPs that the department lacked the necessary staff to check for illegal dumping 24/7.