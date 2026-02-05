Cyprus, you’d better be ready for another eventful weekend, as happenings for all ages and interests are taking place around the island this Saturday and Sunday. From events for journal lovers and museum aficionados, to film screenings, live music and performances on ice.

Saturday

The weekend begins with the Cyprus Journaling Gathering in Limassol, hosted by The Curious Curly and Chez-Noύ. This social event invites journaling enthusiasts to get together and talk about the habit of journaling and then engage in a freestyle group writing session. The Saturday event welcomes Greek and English speakers, gathering at 4pm at Chez-Noύ, a new space for writers, artists and book lovers. Registrations are needed for the event.

In Nicosia, Saturday events will celebrate the Cyprus Museum. Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou will deliver a presentation at 4pm on the updated collection of the museum, along with the director of the department of antiquities Georgos Georgiou. Guided tours in Greek and English will follow, after which a reception will be held in the garden.

Also on Saturday is a community celebration of Yalla Collective Space & Café’s second anniversary. Activities for children will kick off the event at 4pm, followed by a raffle with prizes by local businesses and a party with DJ Psicotropico.

In Kellia in the Larnaca district, a Death Café event invites the public to a group discussion on death, grief, endings in life, the afterlife and the supernatural. Hosted by Ruta Dzikaraite and Panayiota Karayanni, the event is free of charge, in English and starts at 5.30pm.

Throughout the weekend

The Goethe-Institut presents German film screenings this week at Pantheon Cinema. The Berlinale Selection 2026 will unfold between Thursday and Sunday, presenting six films that explore contemporary social issues of identity, vulnerability and the search for belonging.

More movies are added to this weekend’s calendar as the Cult & B-Movies Festival presents films that are considered alternative, unorthodox and cinematically bold. The films will be shown at Limassol’s Polychoris Synergeio on Saturday at 6pm and on Sunday at 7pm.

In Paphos, this weekend holds special performances. The Two for the Road Trio will bring jazz classics, musical theatre standards and songs by contemporary artists to Technopolis 20 on Sunday at 6pm while on Friday, the fairy tale show on ice Aladdin and Other Famous Stories From 1001 Nights begins its Cyprus tour at Markideio Municipal Theatre.

It will then continue its tour in Nicosia on Saturday afternoon and wrap up its impressive performances in Limassol with a dual show on Sunday, one at 3pm and another at 7pm, giving the end of this week a memorable close with acrobatics and oriental shows on ice.

Cyprus Journaling Gathering

Group journaling session and cosy social event for Cyprus’ journal lovers. Experienced and beginner journalers welcome. Organised by The.Curious.Curly and Chez-Nou literary society. February 7. Chez-Nou, Limassol. 4pm-6pm. Information and registration on the Facebook event: Cyprus Journaling Gathering

Events at the Cyprus Museum

Presentation of the updated permanent collection by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou and guided tours in English and Greek. February 7. Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. 4pm-11pm. Free

Happy Raffly Birthday, Yalla

Two-year celebration and raffle. Kids activities and DJ party. February 7. Yalla Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. 4pm onwards

Death Café

Talking circle on death, grief, metaphors and related topics. February 7. MedOrganic MindSpa, Kellia village, Larnaca district. 5.30pm-7.45pm. In English. Free. Donations accepted

Cult & B-Movies Festival

Cult film screenings. February 7-8. Polychoros Synergeio, Limassol. Saturday: 6pm. Sunday: 7pm. Tel: 99-442877. www.synergeio.org

Two For the Road Trio

Jazz classics, musical theatre and contemporary artists. Live music by Katherine Petrou, Alexis Kasinos and Rodrigo Caceres. February 8. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 6pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Berlinale Selection 2026

German cinema film screenings. By Goethe-Institut Cyprus. February 5-8. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 6pm or 8pm. In original language with English subtitles. Free admission. Tel: 22-674606, www.goethe.de/cyprus/BerlinaleSelection

Aladdin and Other Famous Stories From 1001 Nights

Oriental fairy tale show on ice. February 6. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. February 7. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 5pm. February 8. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 3pm and 7pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com