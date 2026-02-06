Guest recipes with Yvoni Nicolaidou

Cosy Sweet Potato, Lentil & Spinach Stew

When the temperature drops and daylight feels fleeting, nothing soothes quite like a warm, nourishing bowl of stew. This Cosy Sweet Potato, Lentil & Spinach Stew is the kind of meal that wraps you up from the inside out-comforting, hearty, and deeply satisfying without feeling heavy.

Designed with winter wellness in mind, this plant-forward stew features ingredients that naturally support the immune system and steady energy levels. Earthy lentils provide plant-based protein and iron, while fibre-rich sweet potatoes and spinach help support digestion and overall gut health. The combination of complex carbohydrates and healthy fats makes this dish especially grounding on chilly evenings, when your body craves warmth and sustenance.

What truly sets this stew apart is its balance of flavour. Naturally sweet cubes of tender sweet potato pair beautifully with savoury lentils and gently wilted spinach. Warm spices like cumin, smoked paprika, and a touch of cinnamon add depth, enhancing the dish without overpowering it. The result is a stew that feels rich and comforting, yet light enough to enjoy any night of the week.

This recipe is also wonderfully practical. It comes together in one pot with simple ingredients and minimal prep, making it ideal for busy evenings. It’s perfect for meal prepping, batch cooking, or enjoying as leftovers – the flavours deepen even more after a day in the fridge. Serve it on its own, or pair it with crusty bread or a simple side salad for a complete meal.

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed

¾ cup cooked green or brown lentils (well-rinsed if canned)

1½ cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

2 packed cups fresh spinach

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Optional garnish: plain Greek yogurt or a squeeze of lemon

Heat the olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onion and sauté for 4-5 minutes until soft and translucent.

Stir in garlic, cumin, paprika and cinnamon: cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add sweet potato, lentils, broth and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce to a simmer.

Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, until sweet potatoes are tender.

Stir in spinach until just wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve warm, topped with yogurt or lemon if desired.

Yvoni Nicolaidou is a registered prenatal and peadiatric dietitian based in Larnaca, providing evidence-based nutrition guidance for women, infants and children. She offers both online consultations and in-office appointments in Larnaca. Her work can be found on Instagram at @earlylife.nutrition and @yvoni_nicolaidou_dietitian