Beer deliveries in Cyprus increased at the start of 2026, according to figures released by the state statistical service (Cystat).

Total deliveries reached 1,881,310 litres in January 2026, marking a 3.1 per cent increase compared with 1,825,054 litres in January 2025.

Nearly all volumes were absorbed locally, with around 98 per cent directed to the domestic market, while only 32,979 litres were exported.

By contrast, exports had stood at zero in January of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, however, activity slowed after the festive period, with deliveries recording a 17 per cent decrease compared with December 2025.