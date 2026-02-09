As part of the Cultural Programme of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the National Library of France is honouring Cyprus in collaboration with the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF).

In essence, the BoCCF will participate in an exhibition entitled “Chypre à la Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF)” at the National Library of France in Paris. Cyprus, one of the oldest centres of the Greek world, is located at the crossroads of the Mediterranean and the Near East and has been a meeting place of civilisations throughout history.

Through antiquities, manuscripts, engravings, drawings and archival material, the exhibition highlights the French perception of Cyprus since the 17th century.

Of particular importance are the works of Louis François Cassas, as well as the post-Byzantine icons of the 17th–18th centuries, on loan from the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and the Church of Panagia Faneromeni in Nicosia, which highlight the significance of the Orthodox Byzantine tradition on the island.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on February 10, 2026 by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Exhibition curators

Christian Forstel and Maximilien Girard, National Library of France

Dr Yiannis Toumazis and Dr. Christodoulos Hatzichristodoulou, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

BoCCF general information