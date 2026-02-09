A temporary reduction in the supply of water may be felt in Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta after a technical fault at the Larnaca desalination plant, the water development department cautioned on Monday.

The problem occurred over the weekend and reduced the quantities of drinking water delivered to municipalities.

The department affirmed efforts were under way to restore the unit and that “full reintegration into the system is expected within the day”.

Until repairs are completed, water supply to the affected areas is being covered through the Tersefanou and Kornos water treatment plants, as well as the Dhekelia desalination unit.

A separate technical issue at the Vasiliko desalination plant was resolved immediately following coordinated action with the electricity authority.

Despite the disruption, authorities said households have so far avoided shortages due to increased storage capacity.

Total available reserves currently stand at 87,750 cubic metres for Nicosia, 22,000 cubic metres for Larnaca, and 15,000 cubic metres for Paralimni and Ayia Napa.

In the capital, the recently inaugurated Klio and Erato reservoirs, with a combined capacity of 17,200 cubic metres, can cover demand for more than 36 hours in the event of a complete outage. In Larnaca, new facilities in Klavdia have doubled storage capacity, with a 12,000-cubic-metre tank ensuring uninterrupted supply for up to 48 hours during winter.

Nevertheless, the water development department urged restraint.

“Consumers and water supply authorities are called upon to demonstrate responsible use and limit consumption to what is absolutely necessary,” it said, until the system is fully restored.

The latest incident has sharpened concerns over water sufficiency as Cyprus enters another year of strained reserves.

Municipalities have repeatedly warned that the island is expected to have around 10 per cent less water available than projected demand, increasing reliance on desalination and heightening vulnerability to technical failures.

The WDD have stressed that reduced availability does not automatically translate into household cuts, with the department insisting it has no plan to introduce intermittent shut-offs or supply schedules.

At the same time, authorities have acknowledged that the margin for error is narrowing as reservoir levels remain low nationwide.

The agriculture ministry has previously described the outlook as “very difficult”, warning that water consumption habits must change both at home and at work.

The government is also preparing higher, “punitive” charges for excessive water use, aimed at curbing demand during peak periods.

The department said it understood the inconvenience caused by the reduced flows and thanked the public for its cooperation, stressing that crews and contractors were working to restore normal supply as soon as possible.