Dozens of public figures on Monday called on state broadcasting corporation CyBC to withdraw Cyprus’ entry for the Eurovision song contest, arguing that both the song and its accompanying video clip present an “unacceptable image” of the country abroad.

In an open letter addressed to the president and board of directors of CyBC, 40 signatories said they viewed the song and video clip “with shock”, describing the participation as “insulting to Cypriot history, traditions and aesthetic”.

“This is not a matter of artistic choice,” the letter said. “It is a matter of principles and public responsibility.”

Particular criticism was directed at the video clip for JALLA, performed by Antigoni, which the signatories said appeared to legitimise “very dangerous practices of road traffic violations”.

The video includes scenes of young boys performing wheelies on mopeds on public roads, an element the group described as “inappropriate” for a publicly funded production representing Cyprus internationally.

The letter set out three specific demands.

The signatories called on CyBC to withdraw the video clip, to withdraw the song from the Eurovision competition entirely, and to provide full transparency to taxpayers regarding the cost of the production and Cyprus’ participation.

They also asked for the disclosure of the members of the selection committee and clarification on who proposed and approved the video’s concept and production.

Among those who signed the letter are former foreign minister Erato Kozakou-Marcoullis, former MEP Takis Hadjigeogiou, University of Cyprus professors Giorgos Kasinis, Maria Iakovou and Socrates Stratis, publisher Nikos Pattichis and architect Minos Polykarpos, alongside academics, artists, architects, psychologists and cultural professionals.

In a written response, CyBC general director Thanasis Tsokos rejected the criticism and defended the broadcaster’s decision to participate with JALLA, saying the corporation did not share the comparisons made by critics between Eurovision and cultural institutions such as major museums.

“The said participation and the clip in question have been warmly and positively received online,” Tsokos said, pointing to reactions from Eurovision commentators and fans on platforms such as YouTube.

People doing wheelies were included in the video

“The vast majority of comments highlight the contrast between traditional and modern Cyprus, as well as the timbre and style of music with ethnic elements from Cyprus and the Mediterranean.”

He stressed that the Eurovision song contest, which this year marks its 70th anniversary, is a music event aimed at uniting audiences across Europe and beyond and should not be conflated with other state activities or political roles undertaken by Cyprus.

“It is a celebration that unites through music,” Tsokos said.

He added that Cyprus’ 2026 entry draws on traditions, landscapes and contemporary realities of Cypriot society, presented through what he described as “the modern eye of a distinguished director”.

He added that the choice of Antigoni, a representative of the Cypriot diaspora, was deliberate.

“Diaspora Cypriots are rightly characterised by the love they continue to have for our traditions and customs,” he said.

Addressing the road safety concerns, Tsokos said that any scenes which did not comply with road safety principles had been removed from the clip.

The revised version, he said, would be reposted by the European broadcasting union, the organiser of the competition.

“Cyprus will participate in this celebration with professionalism, as it has done for years.”